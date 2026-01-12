Sign up
Photo 859
A chef on the run… back & forth with food supply’s…
He was laughing as much as me…
People miss out on the fun and laughter & communication & observation when they walk around with their head bent looking at their phone…
“There are only two ways to live your life.
One is as though nothing is a miracle.
The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
― Albert Einstein
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2240
photos
144
followers
116
following
235% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th January 2026 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun street shot.
January 12th, 2026
