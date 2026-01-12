Previous
A chef on the run… back & forth with food supply’s… by beverley365
Photo 859

A chef on the run… back & forth with food supply’s…

He was laughing as much as me…

People miss out on the fun and laughter & communication & observation when they walk around with their head bent looking at their phone…

“There are only two ways to live your life.
One is as though nothing is a miracle.
The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
― Albert Einstein
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Fun street shot.
January 12th, 2026  
