Photo 861
Beautiful Lions & iron lace work… such pretty details…
The elaborate carvings and wrought-iron create such a beautiful & captivating facade…
I notice that most passers by stopped for a snappy shot… & selfies which is lovely to see.
Yesterday was the best day to wander… it’s raining cats & dogs this morning… so I’m soon to be at my desk.
"Gratitude is a fullness of heart that moves you
From limitation & fear to expansion & Love”
Deepak Chopra
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
