Beautiful Lions & iron lace work… such pretty details… by beverley365
Beautiful Lions & iron lace work… such pretty details…

The elaborate carvings and wrought-iron create such a beautiful & captivating facade…

I notice that most passers by stopped for a snappy shot… & selfies which is lovely to see.

Yesterday was the best day to wander… it’s raining cats & dogs this morning… so I’m soon to be at my desk.

"Gratitude is a fullness of heart that moves you
From limitation & fear to expansion & Love”
Deepak Chopra
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
