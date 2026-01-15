Sign up
Previous
Photo 862
Walk this way…
I really enjoy taking photos & including people going about their daily life.
When I get home discovering what took is sometimes a great surprise… sometimes ha ha
My first focus taking this photo was ‘looking up’ it’s such a magnificent view… the details are spell-bounding. I love this building.
Tomorrow I’ll share the building in its entirety.
What caught my eye was the girls were all instep with each other… not knowing…
‘A heart on fire with excitement and passion has a huge magnetic power.’
Rhonda Byrne
I like this author… a lot 😀
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
