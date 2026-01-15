Previous
Walk this way… by beverley365
Photo 862

Walk this way…

I really enjoy taking photos & including people going about their daily life.

When I get home discovering what took is sometimes a great surprise… sometimes ha ha

My first focus taking this photo was ‘looking up’ it’s such a magnificent view… the details are spell-bounding. I love this building.

Tomorrow I’ll share the building in its entirety.

What caught my eye was the girls were all instep with each other… not knowing…

‘A heart on fire with excitement and passion has a huge magnetic power.’
Rhonda Byrne

I like this author… a lot 😀

Beverley

