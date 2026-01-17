Previous
Now & then…. Modern & Ancient by beverley365
Photo 864

Now & then…. Modern & Ancient

The light & reflections glistening across the road… always makes me stop…stare…& smile.

“The stones of the Louvre whisper tales of kings and queens, of battles and triumphs, long before they cradled the world’s most beautiful art.”

“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
Thomas Jefferson
Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful reflections Beverley!
January 17th, 2026  
