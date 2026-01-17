Sign up
Previous
Photo 864
Now & then…. Modern & Ancient
The light & reflections glistening across the road… always makes me stop…stare…& smile.
“The stones of the Louvre whisper tales of kings and queens, of battles and triumphs, long before they cradled the world’s most beautiful art.”
“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
Thomas Jefferson
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
Fabulous capture of these wonderful reflections Beverley!
January 17th, 2026
