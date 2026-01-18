Monument to cézanne…

Aristide MAILLOL. - a French Sculptor & painter

1861 - 1944 (Banyuls-sur-Mer)



Homage to Cézanne is a work by the French sculptor Aristide Maillol. It is a Lead Sculpture located in the gardens of Paris,



The original stone sculpture is in the Musée d'Orsay..



The area is full of the most incredible sculptures, & the Tuileries gardens a magnificent sight… filled with sculptures like Maillol, Rodin…Giacometti…. Hmm.

actually it’s the oldest public park in Paris… since 1667… open to all.



I was taking photos at lunchtime… 1pm - 3 ish

it’s quietest time … so NOT a lot of people around….also it was very cold.



“The Mona Lisa is not just a painting; she is an event, a pilgrimage, a shared human experience of gazing at the unexplainable.”