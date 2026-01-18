Previous
Monument to cézanne… by beverley365
Photo 865

Monument to cézanne…

Aristide MAILLOL. - a French Sculptor & painter
1861 - 1944 (Banyuls-sur-Mer)

Homage to Cézanne is a work by the French sculptor Aristide Maillol. It is a Lead Sculpture located in the gardens of Paris,

The original stone sculpture is in the Musée d'Orsay..

The area is full of the most incredible sculptures, & the Tuileries gardens a magnificent sight… filled with sculptures like Maillol, Rodin…Giacometti…. Hmm.
actually it’s the oldest public park in Paris… since 1667… open to all.

I was taking photos at lunchtime… 1pm - 3 ish
it’s quietest time … so NOT a lot of people around….also it was very cold.

“The Mona Lisa is not just a painting; she is an event, a pilgrimage, a shared human experience of gazing at the unexplainable.”
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian ace
👀
January 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the Tuileries. A favourite spot of mine in Paris. I initially thought of someone doing stomach crunch exercises when I saw this.... oops! You did really well to catch this with so few people crowding round. Well done!
January 18th, 2026  
