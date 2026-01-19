Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 866
Beautiful fresh chilly air…
If you look in between the big tree & the building you’re in for a little surprise… hiding behind the branch’s.
Simple things like fresh air, wind blowing through my hair, sitting breathing in nature… is a beautiful way to enjoy moments…
& it’s free…how lucky we are.
I’m popping into my favourite museum shop on my way to the metro…
It’s been a fascinating day… I’m enjoying discovering the history & newness of Paris.
“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.”
Thomas Jefferson.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2254
photos
145
followers
117
following
237% complete
View this month »
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
Latest from all albums
1385
863
864
1386
865
1387
866
1388
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close