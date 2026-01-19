Previous
Beautiful fresh chilly air… by beverley365
Photo 866

Beautiful fresh chilly air…

If you look in between the big tree & the building you’re in for a little surprise… hiding behind the branch’s.

Simple things like fresh air, wind blowing through my hair, sitting breathing in nature… is a beautiful way to enjoy moments…
& it’s free…how lucky we are.

I’m popping into my favourite museum shop on my way to the metro…

It’s been a fascinating day… I’m enjoying discovering the history & newness of Paris.

“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.”
Thomas Jefferson.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact