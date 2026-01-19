Beautiful fresh chilly air…

If you look in between the big tree & the building you’re in for a little surprise… hiding behind the branch’s.



Simple things like fresh air, wind blowing through my hair, sitting breathing in nature… is a beautiful way to enjoy moments…

& it’s free…how lucky we are.



I’m popping into my favourite museum shop on my way to the metro…



It’s been a fascinating day… I’m enjoying discovering the history & newness of Paris.



“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.”

Thomas Jefferson.