Panoramic Wallpaper… 1882 the polychrome Brqzil by beverley365
Photo 867

As you squeeze through the elegant entrance after a warm welcome from security…
the beautiful panoramic wallpaper greets you.

Ooo It is soo beautiful … a beautiful sight to see & feel. Difficult to take a really great capture as the space is small. A lovely moment to stand & stare.

The bright colours, warmth & lights are welcome… as I noticed I have a red nose ha ha. It’s great to be inside

I’ve popped in to primarily see the furniture
a fun story I’ll share tomorrow…

'Paris isn't for changing planes... It's for changing your outlook. For throwing open the windows and letting in... letting in la vie en rose.'
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
237% complete

Diana ace
Lovely find and capture, the wallpaper is beautiful.
January 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful it looks so inviting
January 20th, 2026  
