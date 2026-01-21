Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 868
All things bright & cheerful…
& warm… I felt soo grateful what a lovely bonus… to be in the warm.
Back in September 2021 my son had a huge & interesting job making furniture for the mad museum.
Fortunately It began when I was visiting my sons in Paris… & oh boy I loved helping them, we were working overnight…he had Alexis helping & my younger son & girlfriend’s cooking delicious power food.
This was to be the beginning of my sons business project plan.
I wanted to see how well the furniture was surviving… as he used a very New & interesting paint…so Jan 2026 amazingly it’s still in good shape.
This yellow sales unit has lots of cupboards & shelves for the computer & tills… An area for gift wrapping & postage facility.
A couple of gentlemen buying books I noticed & puzzles… very beautiful & quite expensive.
“I cannot tell you what an immense impression
Paris made upon me. It is the most extraordinary
place in the world.”
Charles Dickens
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2258
photos
145
followers
117
following
237% complete
View this month »
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
Latest from all albums
865
1387
866
1388
867
1389
868
1390
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th January 2026 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close