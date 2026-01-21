All things bright & cheerful…

& warm… I felt soo grateful what a lovely bonus… to be in the warm.



Back in September 2021 my son had a huge & interesting job making furniture for the mad museum.



Fortunately It began when I was visiting my sons in Paris… & oh boy I loved helping them, we were working overnight…he had Alexis helping & my younger son & girlfriend’s cooking delicious power food.



This was to be the beginning of my sons business project plan.



I wanted to see how well the furniture was surviving… as he used a very New & interesting paint…so Jan 2026 amazingly it’s still in good shape.



This yellow sales unit has lots of cupboards & shelves for the computer & tills… An area for gift wrapping & postage facility.



A couple of gentlemen buying books I noticed & puzzles… very beautiful & quite expensive.



“I cannot tell you what an immense impression

Paris made upon me. It is the most extraordinary

place in the world.”

Charles Dickens