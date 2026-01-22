Sign up
Photo 869
The Mad museum challenge
I was so thrilled to visit my sons September 2021 for a month of togetherness…
Luckily I arrived bursting with energy and all things positive… as my elder son took on a rather big challenge….
A huge task & with the help of Chris his bro who was having a big career break, their girlfriends & his best friend Alexi… & many local friends.
It was done… and amazing.
“ Family is not an important thing. It's everything.” –Michael J. Fox
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
