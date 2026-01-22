The Mad museum challenge

I was so thrilled to visit my sons September 2021 for a month of togetherness…

Luckily I arrived bursting with energy and all things positive… as my elder son took on a rather big challenge….



A huge task & with the help of Chris his bro who was having a big career break, their girlfriends & his best friend Alexi… & many local friends.

It was done… and amazing.



“ Family is not an important thing. It's everything.” –Michael J. Fox



