Work in progress… with much Laughter & Hugs

It’s been fun looking back at 2021 to this challenge my son was offered which he embraced … his dearest friend Alexi was in awe of his skills… and opened some interesting doors for him in Paris.



Although it was 24/7 hard hard work for a good few weeks… the air was filled with passion & energy…



it definitely helped having lovely girlfriends helping & cooking & a mum who did whatever was needed… clean ironed clothes & freshly made beds ha ha…. This is the story of my life… & I love helping…



Special times remembered…I’m smiling



Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work.

And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. Steve Jobs

