The mad museum is a place that collects what we’ve designed

created, bought, sat on, and played with.

A place of inspiration on all levels.



You leave with a few beautiful thoughts & ideas bubbling around in your mind…



A little noodling & doodling is on my agenda for today.

Along with yoga rest & repeat.



A dry & sooo chilly Saturday morning

I’m day dreaming of a peep of sunshine.



Today is my young son Christians birthday 30ys fabulous …a weekend off from working yippee…

He’s spending it with his wife…

We will celebrate next Saturday …I’ve got a wonderful plan.





