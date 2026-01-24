Previous
The mad museum is a place that collects what we’ve designed by beverley365
Photo 871

The mad museum is a place that collects what we’ve designed

created, bought, sat on, and played with.
A place of inspiration on all levels.

You leave with a few beautiful thoughts & ideas bubbling around in your mind…

A little noodling & doodling is on my agenda for today.
Along with yoga rest & repeat.

A dry & sooo chilly Saturday morning
I’m day dreaming of a peep of sunshine.

Today is my young son Christians birthday 30ys fabulous …a weekend off from working yippee…
He’s spending it with his wife…
We will celebrate next Saturday …I’ve got a wonderful plan.


24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact