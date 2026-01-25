Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 872
The fragrance of fish…the buzzing atmosphere
the crowds are peaceful, happy and it feels like everyone in Paris is here on the hill.
The scallop festival in Montmartre is an institution that no Parisian would dare miss I read… I think their right 😃
the spotlight is on scallops from the Bay of Saint-Brieuc. the smoke from cooking various dishes is beautiful, the atmosphere happy & smiley.
As I walked up the hill I thought to myself… well this is where all the people are?…
queues walking up & down respectfully all wrapped up in warm clothing…
After a little walk around the busy chefs & a delicious coffee. I continue my walk up the hill to the next event. Sooo much fun 🤩
Life is too short not to nurture your inner child…
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2266
photos
146
followers
117
following
238% complete
View this month »
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
Latest from all albums
869
1391
870
1392
871
1393
872
1394
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th January 2026 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great street shot but I’m not sold on the fragrance of fish.
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close