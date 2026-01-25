The fragrance of fish…the buzzing atmosphere

the crowds are peaceful, happy and it feels like everyone in Paris is here on the hill.



The scallop festival in Montmartre is an institution that no Parisian would dare miss I read… I think their right 😃



the spotlight is on scallops from the Bay of Saint-Brieuc. the smoke from cooking various dishes is beautiful, the atmosphere happy & smiley.



As I walked up the hill I thought to myself… well this is where all the people are?…

queues walking up & down respectfully all wrapped up in warm clothing…



After a little walk around the busy chefs & a delicious coffee. I continue my walk up the hill to the next event. Sooo much fun 🤩



Life is too short not to nurture your inner child…