beautiful art artwork caught my eye…

A pretty side street on my left …rue piemontesi

a buzzy trendy place for brunch…. or a rest & coffee.



Each painted post was quite different… a beautiful colourful row of posts, pretty cobbled road…



Which ever way I look …

I see gorgeous artwork…lots of graffiti, welcoming small unique old shops …. Saying come in & buy me 😃

I love walking around this area…on route to seeing the Artists at work … love it!



This morning is super chilly & bright with sunshine…

I need a brisk walk around the eco parc to clear my mind and begin my work plan for my day.



As minimalist as I can make it….🤣



