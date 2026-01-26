beautiful art artwork caught my eye…

A pretty side street on my left …rue piemontesi
a buzzy trendy place for brunch…. or a rest & coffee.
Each painted post was quite different… a beautiful colourful row of posts, pretty cobbled road…
Which ever way I look …
I see gorgeous artwork…lots of graffiti, welcoming small unique old shops …. Saying come in & buy me 😃
I love walking around this area…on route to seeing the Artists at work … love it!
This morning is super chilly & bright with sunshine…
I need a brisk walk around the eco parc to clear my mind and begin my work plan for my day.