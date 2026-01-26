Previous
beautiful art artwork caught my eye… by beverley365
beautiful art artwork caught my eye…

A pretty side street on my left …rue piemontesi
a buzzy trendy place for brunch…. or a rest & coffee.

Each painted post was quite different… a beautiful colourful row of posts, pretty cobbled road…

Which ever way I look …
I see gorgeous artwork…lots of graffiti, welcoming small unique old shops …. Saying come in & buy me 😃
I love walking around this area…on route to seeing the Artists at work … love it!

This morning is super chilly & bright with sunshine…
I need a brisk walk around the eco parc to clear my mind and begin my work plan for my day.

As minimalist as I can make it….🤣

26th January 2026

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
239% complete

Hazel ace
A distinctive diagonal leading line and art posts. We have a few similar in Winchester. How lovely to have sunshine! You've captured a peaceful atmosphere!
January 26th, 2026  
