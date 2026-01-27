Previous
Such a romantic & fabulously Artistic area… by beverley365
Photo 874

Such a romantic & fabulously Artistic area…

As I stride along the pretty cobbled road I speed up a little ..I truly love whats waiting…

Of course there’s the bonus for locals & tourists of the scallops & all things fishy this weekend…quite special as it’s the 20th year of this event.

I like the smell of cooking… misty smoky clouds rising… funny thing is… I’m vegetarian so I observe the enthusiasm & smile.

This is my favourite spot to be… fabulous artists enjoying their challenges… a feeling of pure passion for their art…
just standing watching feeling the enthusiasm is Wondrous.

To think that … Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, Toulouse-Lautrec & Pierre-Auguste Renoir
are just a few of those who made their home on the hill.. is heartwarming.

Beverley

