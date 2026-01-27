Such a romantic & fabulously Artistic area…

As I stride along the pretty cobbled road I speed up a little ..I truly love whats waiting…



Of course there’s the bonus for locals & tourists of the scallops & all things fishy this weekend…quite special as it’s the 20th year of this event.



I like the smell of cooking… misty smoky clouds rising… funny thing is… I’m vegetarian so I observe the enthusiasm & smile.



This is my favourite spot to be… fabulous artists enjoying their challenges… a feeling of pure passion for their art…

just standing watching feeling the enthusiasm is Wondrous.



To think that … Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, Toulouse-Lautrec & Pierre-Auguste Renoir

are just a few of those who made their home on the hill.. is heartwarming.



