Such a romantic & fabulously Artistic area…
As I stride along the pretty cobbled road I speed up a little ..I truly love whats waiting…
Of course there’s the bonus for locals & tourists of the scallops & all things fishy this weekend…quite special as it’s the 20th year of this event.
I like the smell of cooking… misty smoky clouds rising… funny thing is… I’m vegetarian so I observe the enthusiasm & smile.
This is my favourite spot to be… fabulous artists enjoying their challenges… a feeling of pure passion for their art…
just standing watching feeling the enthusiasm is Wondrous.
To think that … Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, Toulouse-Lautrec & Pierre-Auguste Renoir
are just a few of those who made their home on the hill.. is heartwarming.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
JackieR
ace
Talented artists touting for work!
January 27th, 2026
