The artists of Place du Tertre
The artists of Place du Tertre

It’s pretty hard to become a painter on
“Place du Tertre”. there are a limited number of places, which are set by the local town hall.

each year, only five or six new spots to paint become available, which is when the
artists’ in residence on the square move away
getting a spot is quite coveted and hard to get.

To gain a permit to paint on the square, artists must submit a portfolio of their work and, if accepted & a place becomes available, they’ll be issued a card which proves they’re allowed to work on the square.

You can feel the friendship, support & lots of chatting & smiles between the artists…there’s a lovely feeling of respect. It’s kept clean & welcoming.

Marvellous Montmartre musings & cobblestone wandering. If I was to stay in Paris this is where I would like to live.
Beverley

Susan Wakely
A great street shot.
January 28th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
Ah, lovely, but looks pretty quiet at the moment. I hadn't thought about who gets to hold a stand there, nor how popular it might be with artists.
January 28th, 2026  
