Photo 876
just steps away from the Sacré-Coeur…
The atmosphere quiet & respectful, a feeling of kindness and care between the artists… the gentleman stood smiling at a fellow artist was so charming to me and clearly enjoying his day.
Happy for me to take this photo… & the fellow artist working.
A beautiful walk along a couple of back streets
& i’ll arrive at another favourite destination…
A fun Sunday for sure…
I have a rather fun thing happening this morning….
I’ll need extra warm colourful clothes oh boy it’s sooo cold here, a grey & gloomy morning…
“Lead with kindness, live with Gratitude.”
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2274
photos
144
followers
116
following
240% complete
View this month »
