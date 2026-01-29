Previous
just steps away from the Sacré-Coeur… by beverley365
Photo 876

just steps away from the Sacré-Coeur…

The atmosphere quiet & respectful, a feeling of kindness and care between the artists… the gentleman stood smiling at a fellow artist was so charming to me and clearly enjoying his day.

Happy for me to take this photo… & the fellow artist working.

A beautiful walk along a couple of back streets
& i’ll arrive at another favourite destination…
A fun Sunday for sure…

I have a rather fun thing happening this morning….
I’ll need extra warm colourful clothes oh boy it’s sooo cold here, a grey & gloomy morning…

“Lead with kindness, live with Gratitude.”

Beverley

