Oh boy it was so fun….

I came to see the traditional Paris
‘Scallap festival’ at ‘Place des Abbesses’
& feel the excitement & ambiance… It was amazing… a fun & laughter gathering of friends & families… such a beautiful environment for sure.

I discovered a little history of Saint Dennis
by chance, I now understand why Saint Dennis is everywhere in Paris.

Walking down the hill was so beautiful, half way I stopped to take a photo…turning to see I am quite alone…. but not for long.

“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life. -Thomas Jefferson.”


Beverley

