Peeping through the trees… by beverley365
Photo 878

Peeping through the trees…

a short cut down the hill… a quick turn around
& my last photo of this special church.

Winnie the Pooh by A.A Milne ...
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.

I love reading books to children… it was a Cyprus thing …oh boy I loved it.

Happy Saturday 😃
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and light, that is a beautiful tree too.
January 31st, 2026  
