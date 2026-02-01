Sign up
Photo 879
Photo 879
Le Petit Châtelet…
Squeezed between the tall properties… it sitsso elegantly.
I discovered that the house was built at the beginning of the 16th century &
the street Rue de la Bûcherie dates back to the 13th century.
It is a truly quaint charming sight to see, a wonderful place for coffee whilst looking at the notre dame… I’ll pop back I’m sure.
A little house that didn't change as the city was being built around it.
Paris… where the streets whisper in poetry.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2283
photos
144
followers
116
following
240% complete
View this month »
877
1399
2
878
1400
1401
3
879
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th January 2026 12:18pm
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture, the cutest and stylish little house! I also love the decorations next door ;-)
February 1st, 2026
