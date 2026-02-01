Previous
Le Petit Châtelet… by beverley365
Photo 879

Le Petit Châtelet…

Squeezed between the tall properties… it sitsso elegantly.
I discovered that the house was built at the beginning of the 16th century &
the street Rue de la Bûcherie dates back to the 13th century.

It is a truly quaint charming sight to see, a wonderful place for coffee whilst looking at the notre dame… I’ll pop back I’m sure.

A little house that didn't change as the city was being built around it.

Paris… where the streets whisper in poetry.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Beverley

Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture, the cutest and stylish little house! I also love the decorations next door ;-)
February 1st, 2026  
