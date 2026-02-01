Le Petit Châtelet…

Squeezed between the tall properties… it sitsso elegantly.

I discovered that the house was built at the beginning of the 16th century &

the street Rue de la Bûcherie dates back to the 13th century.



It is a truly quaint charming sight to see, a wonderful place for coffee whilst looking at the notre dame… I’ll pop back I’m sure.



A little house that didn't change as the city was being built around it.



Paris… where the streets whisper in poetry.

