The Kiss … 1889 by beverley365
The Kiss … 1889

Probably more exciting in the drizzly rain… the garden was so pretty and well cared for…
I loved this entire view… my favourite spot to stand… ‘Love is in the air’…

Emotion, Movement, and the Inner Life of Forms. At the core of Rodin's genius was his obsession with capturing emotion in motion…
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
February 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
February 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
February 2nd, 2026  
