And just like that… the cloud lifted & the top of the Eiffel Tower stood proud.
Walking around the sculpture garden at the Musée Rodin has a warm harmony between nature and sculpture… even in the rain 🤣
Where better to get acquainted with the legacy of Auguste Rodin than the house where he lived and worked… I loved this visit & it was sooo so Very very lovely to see my son.
3rd February 2026
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Lesley
Lovely scene
February 3rd, 2026
