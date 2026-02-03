Previous
And just like that… the cloud lifted & the top of the Eiffel Tower stood proud. by beverley365
And just like that… the cloud lifted & the top of the Eiffel Tower stood proud.

Walking around the sculpture garden at the Musée Rodin has a warm harmony between nature and sculpture… even in the rain 🤣

Where better to get acquainted with the legacy of Auguste Rodin than the house where he lived and worked… I loved this visit & it was sooo so Very very lovely to see my son.
Beverley

@beverley365
Lesley ace
Lovely scene
February 3rd, 2026  
