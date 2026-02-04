The gates of hell… Auguste Rodin. 1840 - 1917

The sculpture was commissioned by the Directorate of Fine Arts in 1880. Rodin worked on and off on this project for thirty-seven years, continuously adding, removing, or altering until his death in 1917.



Rodin worked on this project on the ground floor of the Hôtel Biron. Rodin donated sculptures, drawings and reproduction rights to the French government. In 1919, two years after his death,



His home the Hôtel Biron became the

Musée Rodin.



As I walked around I thought… I’m walking where Rodin once walked.



The gates of hell is not my favourite however it’s incredible to see.

