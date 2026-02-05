Previous
Steeped in history… by beverley365
Photo 883

Steeped in history…

I chatted with neighbours last night, I was keen to discover a little history about these beautiful lights…place de la Concorde is a a beautiful place full of stunning lights… Their just beautiful lights Beverley… ok cool

The Place de la Concorde lies at the foot of the Champs-Élysées avenue and borders the Tuileries gardens.

Created at the end of the 18th century, the Place de la Concorde was first known as one of the places of execution during the French Revolution.
Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette (among others) were guillotined here.
It was between 1836 and 1846 that the architect Jacques-Ignace Hittorf shaped the square into what it is today.

“He who contemplates the depths of Paris is seized with vertigo. Nothing is more fantastic. Nothing is more tragic. Nothing is more sublime.” – Victor Hugo



Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful lights, a work of art! So much history about this wonderful place de la Concorde.
February 5th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s certainly an impressive street light.
February 5th, 2026  
