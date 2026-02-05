Steeped in history…

I chatted with neighbours last night, I was keen to discover a little history about these beautiful lights…place de la Concorde is a a beautiful place full of stunning lights… Their just beautiful lights Beverley… ok cool



The Place de la Concorde lies at the foot of the Champs-Élysées avenue and borders the Tuileries gardens.



Created at the end of the 18th century, the Place de la Concorde was first known as one of the places of execution during the French Revolution.

Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette (among others) were guillotined here.

It was between 1836 and 1846 that the architect Jacques-Ignace Hittorf shaped the square into what it is today.



“He who contemplates the depths of Paris is seized with vertigo. Nothing is more fantastic. Nothing is more tragic. Nothing is more sublime.” – Victor Hugo







