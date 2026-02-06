Previous
Time for tea… by beverley365
Photo 884

Time for tea…

& a rest… a place I’ve never been to before
so quite nice to discover… I had the most delicious hot chocolate…super rich & creamy…
not something I have everyday so it was really delightful.

The most important time is family time…
It’s rare… but so precious to me.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely that your boys find time to be with you.
February 6th, 2026  
