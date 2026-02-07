Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 885
The art of patisserie delights…
After a savoury eggs croisant creation.. which tasted as good as it looked…
The Mont-Blanc, created in the 1900s, whose structure blends meringue, light chantilly and chestnut cream. This dessert, which has become an emblem of the House
They were sooo soo delicious
The atmosphere was a grown up Parisian Chic place to be.
For me the staff made it… fun friendly oozing personality… makes all the difference.
Angelina became a meeting place for intellectuals, artists and political figures.
Marcel Proust is said to have had a habit here, as did Coco Chanel, whose favorite table was the most discreet…near the entrance.
Generations of dandies & aristocrats, strollers from the Louvre & the Tuileries Gardens have met here for a ‘hushed break.’
The main room, which has remained faithful to its original appearance, retains this sophisticated atmosphere. The charm is intact.
Ooo it was sooo much fun & lovely to spend a little time with my son… it’s been soo many months since our last togetherness.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2301
photos
145
followers
116
following
242% complete
View this month »
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
Latest from all albums
883
1405
8
884
1406
9
885
1407
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Looks delicious
February 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
That sounds as fabulous and delicious as it looks. Wish I could try one ;-)
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close