The art of patisserie delights…

After a savoury eggs croisant creation.. which tasted as good as it looked…



The Mont-Blanc, created in the 1900s, whose structure blends meringue, light chantilly and chestnut cream. This dessert, which has become an emblem of the House

They were sooo soo delicious



The atmosphere was a grown up Parisian Chic place to be.

For me the staff made it… fun friendly oozing personality… makes all the difference.



Angelina became a meeting place for intellectuals, artists and political figures.



Marcel Proust is said to have had a habit here, as did Coco Chanel, whose favorite table was the most discreet…near the entrance.



Generations of dandies & aristocrats, strollers from the Louvre & the Tuileries Gardens have met here for a ‘hushed break.’



The main room, which has remained faithful to its original appearance, retains this sophisticated atmosphere. The charm is intact.



Ooo it was sooo much fun & lovely to spend a little time with my son… it’s been soo many months since our last togetherness.



