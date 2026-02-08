Previous
Speed walking… & STOP! by beverley365
Photo 886

Speed walking… & STOP!

A wonderful person has hung a bouquet
of Mistletoe… for the passers by to
‘Stop Kiss & make a wish…

I instantly stopped as it hung in a little sunlight…alas no lover be my side… so I visualised
the moment…. Or ten 😃
Whizzed my phone out and took a photo.
A thoughtful person sharing love & hope…

A little history…
It was offered in prayer to the gods as a symbol of peace and prosperity.

Since ancient times, the mistletoe has been regarded as the plant of peace and friendship. If enemies met under a tree on which mistletoe grew, they would lay down their arms and call a truce for the rest of the day.

& then decades later…If friends met under mistletoe, they would consider their friendship blessed with good luck. Pieces of mistletoe were hung above doors as a signal that old quarrels and grievances were forgotten.

Kissing under the mistletoe has come from a custom which was once found only in England, but has now spread across the world along with other Christmas customs.

Love is in the air…
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Beverley

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it was the first thing I noticed! Great narrative and info.
February 8th, 2026  
