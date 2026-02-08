Speed walking… & STOP!

A wonderful person has hung a bouquet
of Mistletoe… for the passers by to
‘Stop Kiss & make a wish…
I instantly stopped as it hung in a little sunlight…alas no lover be my side… so I visualised
the moment…. Or ten 😃
Whizzed my phone out and took a photo.
A thoughtful person sharing love & hope…
A little history…
It was offered in prayer to the gods as a symbol of peace and prosperity.
Since ancient times, the mistletoe has been regarded as the plant of peace and friendship. If enemies met under a tree on which mistletoe grew, they would lay down their arms and call a truce for the rest of the day.
& then decades later…If friends met under mistletoe, they would consider their friendship blessed with good luck. Pieces of mistletoe were hung above doors as a signal that old quarrels and grievances were forgotten.
Kissing under the mistletoe has come from a custom which was once found only in England, but has now spread across the world along with other Christmas customs.