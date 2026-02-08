Speed walking… & STOP!

A wonderful person has hung a bouquet

of Mistletoe… for the passers by to

‘Stop Kiss & make a wish…



I instantly stopped as it hung in a little sunlight…alas no lover be my side… so I visualised

the moment…. Or ten 😃

Whizzed my phone out and took a photo.

A thoughtful person sharing love & hope…



A little history…

It was offered in prayer to the gods as a symbol of peace and prosperity.



Since ancient times, the mistletoe has been regarded as the plant of peace and friendship. If enemies met under a tree on which mistletoe grew, they would lay down their arms and call a truce for the rest of the day.



& then decades later…If friends met under mistletoe, they would consider their friendship blessed with good luck. Pieces of mistletoe were hung above doors as a signal that old quarrels and grievances were forgotten.



Kissing under the mistletoe has come from a custom which was once found only in England, but has now spread across the world along with other Christmas customs.



Love is in the air…