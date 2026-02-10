Previous
The sky in the distance caught my eye… by beverley365
Photo 888

The sky in the distance caught my eye…

Layers & layers of shades of warmth… such a beautiful sight. Lots of people enjoying the weekend… there was a lovely atmosphere, a feeling of calmness.

I really like this quote…. Thomas Jefferson.

“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”

The history lessons are my favourite 😃
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous street capture!
February 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a great street scene and gorgeous sky in the distance.
February 10th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
People have smiles on their face. How lovely.
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact