Previous
Photo 888
The sky in the distance caught my eye…
Layers & layers of shades of warmth… such a beautiful sight. Lots of people enjoying the weekend… there was a lovely atmosphere, a feeling of calmness.
I really like this quote…. Thomas Jefferson.
“A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of life.”
The history lessons are my favourite 😃
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2309
photos
145
followers
115
following
243% complete
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
886
1408
10
11
887
1409
1410
888
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th February 2026 3:02pm
Mags
ace
Fabulous street capture!
February 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a great street scene and gorgeous sky in the distance.
February 10th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
People have smiles on their face. How lovely.
February 10th, 2026
