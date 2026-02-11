The smell of cooked food filled the air….

So good people we’re queuing, in fact when I first saw the crowd the pavement was full… full to bursting…



It was fascinating though… it was calm

& lovely that communication, laughing & kindness could be heard & seen.



So fun wandering… seeing & listening.



“What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. ” Karl Lagerfeld

