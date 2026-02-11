Previous
The smell of cooked food filled the air…. by beverley365
Photo 889

The smell of cooked food filled the air….

So good people we’re queuing, in fact when I first saw the crowd the pavement was full… full to bursting…

It was fascinating though… it was calm
& lovely that communication, laughing & kindness could be heard & seen.

So fun wandering… seeing & listening.

“What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. ” Karl Lagerfeld
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact