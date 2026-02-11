Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
The smell of cooked food filled the air….
So good people we’re queuing, in fact when I first saw the crowd the pavement was full… full to bursting…
It was fascinating though… it was calm
& lovely that communication, laughing & kindness could be heard & seen.
So fun wandering… seeing & listening.
“What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce. ” Karl Lagerfeld
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2313
photos
145
followers
115
following
243% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th February 2026 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
