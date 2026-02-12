I was thrilled to see this sight… Centre Pompidou hiding at the end of the road…

Fortunately the road was clear, so there I stood in the middle of the road hoping to get a good photo.



A group of lovely friendly Americans asked me “what are you taking a photo of?”

I explained… they then headed in that direction to see the building.

It’s so lovely to talk to people… it makes my day!



A little info:

Because of its location, the Centre is known locally as Beaubourg.

It is named after Georges Pompidou,

the President of France from 1969 to 1974 ...

