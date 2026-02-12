Sign up
I was thrilled to see this sight… Centre Pompidou hiding at the end of the road…
Fortunately the road was clear, so there I stood in the middle of the road hoping to get a good photo.
A group of lovely friendly Americans asked me “what are you taking a photo of?”
I explained… they then headed in that direction to see the building.
It’s so lovely to talk to people… it makes my day!
A little info:
Because of its location, the Centre is known locally as Beaubourg.
It is named after Georges Pompidou,
the President of France from 1969 to 1974 ...
12th February 2026
Beverley
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana
Lovely street scene and capture, so many hidden gems.
February 12th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
Nice spot. Another fun landmark in Paris.
February 12th, 2026
Susan Wakely
Great to have local knowledge.
February 12th, 2026
