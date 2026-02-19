Previous
Standing proud… getting lots of attention… by beverley365
Photo 897

Standing proud… getting lots of attention…

Notre-Dame Quote:
“A cathedral, like a symphony, has a coherent plan, its windows & arches form rhythms, its decorations have themes and tell stories,
but the whole thing is so rich that at first it overwhelms us.”
I'm not a religious believer, yet despite that I go to church. I love the architecture, the music, the words of the Bible, and the sense of sharing something profound with other people. I have long found deep spiritual peace in the great cathedrals, as do many millions of people, believers and nonbelievers alike.”
― Ken Follett, Notre-Dame
Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
A beautifully composed street scene with the cathedral as the star. I love the quote too.
February 19th, 2026  
