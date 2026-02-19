Standing proud… getting lots of attention…

Notre-Dame Quote:

“A cathedral, like a symphony, has a coherent plan, its windows & arches form rhythms, its decorations have themes and tell stories,

but the whole thing is so rich that at first it overwhelms us.”

I'm not a religious believer, yet despite that I go to church. I love the architecture, the music, the words of the Bible, and the sense of sharing something profound with other people. I have long found deep spiritual peace in the great cathedrals, as do many millions of people, believers and nonbelievers alike.”

― Ken Follett, Notre-Dame