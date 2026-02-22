Sign up
Photo 900
I waited for a few moments… for a couple of seconds an empty moment…
To absorb the feeling of his work… in situ
It was full to bursting of excited happy people being transported back to those special years of youth.
The Beatles playing in the background, the smiles & energy… it was an amazing time.
Victor Hugo: "Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent."
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely
ace
So nice to have this to yourself.
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
What a lovely exhibition, it must have great to see.
February 22nd, 2026
