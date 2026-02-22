Previous
I waited for a few moments… for a couple of seconds an empty moment… by beverley365
I waited for a few moments… for a couple of seconds an empty moment…

To absorb the feeling of his work… in situ

It was full to bursting of excited happy people being transported back to those special years of youth.
The Beatles playing in the background, the smiles & energy… it was an amazing time.

Victor Hugo: "Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent."
Beverley

And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Latest from all albums

Susan Wakely ace
So nice to have this to yourself.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
What a lovely exhibition, it must have great to see.
February 22nd, 2026  
