Here comes the Sun…🎵🎶

33 illustrations so colourful uplifting & fabulous



Each one inspired by an iconic Beatles song. Each work is associated with a song and conceived as a visual interpretation of it. For Michel Bouvet, this series is a return to his roots and a sensory memory-that of adolescence, of discovering the stage, of pop energy. It forms a visual score, intimate and joyful, and evokes the era when music, not networks, forged communities: concert halls, pirate radio stations, record stores, posters in the streets.

The Beatles are, here, a shared language, common ground.



When chatting to Michel I asked him had he shared his art with the last couple of Beatles… he had tried..



He has some major exhibitions this year, his Parisian art is heartwarmingly beautiful ,



A lovely way to end my visit… I bounced to the metro with a smile.