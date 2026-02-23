Previous
Here comes the Sun…🎵🎶 by beverley365
Photo 901

Here comes the Sun…🎵🎶

33 illustrations so colourful uplifting & fabulous

Each one inspired by an iconic Beatles song. Each work is associated with a song and conceived as a visual interpretation of it. For Michel Bouvet, this series is a return to his roots and a sensory memory-that of adolescence, of discovering the stage, of pop energy. It forms a visual score, intimate and joyful, and evokes the era when music, not networks, forged communities: concert halls, pirate radio stations, record stores, posters in the streets.
The Beatles are, here, a shared language, common ground.

When chatting to Michel I asked him had he shared his art with the last couple of Beatles… he had tried..

He has some major exhibitions this year, his Parisian art is heartwarmingly beautiful ,

A lovely way to end my visit… I bounced to the metro with a smile.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Great vibrant colours.
February 23rd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2026  
