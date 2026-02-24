The beautiful Iconic Morris Columns of Paris…

The Morris Columns are one of the most loved features of Paris street architecture alongside the Wallace fountains you see everywhere too.



The fountains were designed in the late 1800s by Sir Richard Wallace, an Englishman who lived in Paris. He generously donated the money to supply free water for Parisians. To this day the fountains are in use, in some places they even provide free sparkling water!



Morris might sound like an English name but in this case the Morris in question was a Parisian.



In 1854, a printer called Ersnt Litfaß designed a tall cylindrical column on which posters could be placed. Installed in 1855, they were a success and enabled authorities to ban unauthorised posting.



Cylindrical in shape, made from green cast iron, they blended beautifully in the cityscape and provided 4m² of advertising in a tidy way. The hollow interior in some of them was used for storing city maintenance equipment, brooms etc.



I discovered there’s 450 of these beauties gracing the streets of Paris.



