Photo 903
Photo 903
A wibbly wobbly giant mirror… Huge…
The reflections of the opposite ancient building looked so interesting…. On a sunny day I’m sure it would be a beautiful photo.
The gentleman on his scooter passing by was a bonus…his jumper blending in 🤣
“And the metro, which had been meandering beneath Paris, gently takes off and then flies over the rooftops of Paris” – Édith Piaf
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2355
photos
147
followers
113
following
247% complete
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
901
1423
26
902
1424
27
903
1425
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st February 2026 3:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
