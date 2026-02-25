Previous
A wibbly wobbly giant mirror… Huge… by beverley365
A wibbly wobbly giant mirror… Huge…

The reflections of the opposite ancient building looked so interesting…. On a sunny day I’m sure it would be a beautiful photo.

The gentleman on his scooter passing by was a bonus…his jumper blending in 🤣

“And the metro, which had been meandering beneath Paris, gently takes off and then flies over the rooftops of Paris” – Édith Piaf
25th February 2026

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
