what do you fancy eating mum? by beverley365
Photo 904

what do you fancy eating mum?

So, my first taste of Korean food… sooo flavourful & Delish. The ladies were happy to see Brett and enthusiasm filled the air…

I later discovered it’s a fav lunch spot just across the road to his current job.

Fermented flavours were so tasty, I tasted tofu for the first time. Lots to catch up on work wise.

This thought just flashed in my mind…
Team work makes the dream work…
26th February 2026

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
ELFord 🇦🇺
Looks like an amazing feast.
February 26th, 2026  
