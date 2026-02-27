Sign up
Photo 905
Born in Paris, Café Nuances is rewriting the rules of artisanal coffee...
Buzzing inside & out… soft classical music, laughter… a gorgeous aroma… a lovely atmosphere …Oo I do enjoy coffee…
This morning I spy blue sky & a burst of sunshine… could it be I don’t need a woolly hat? We’ll see 🤣
Doesn’t really matter…I’m a fast walker…
Today & this weekend I’m writing … I’m on roll at last…& will speed through now… I guess you just have to be in the mood…
“It does not matter how slowly you go…as long as you do not stop.”… Confucius
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2361
photos
147
followers
113
following
247% complete
View this month »
2
Sharing what inspires me
iPhone 15 Plus
7th February 2026 2:42pm
