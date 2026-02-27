Previous
Born in Paris, Café Nuances is rewriting the rules of artisanal coffee... by beverley365
Photo 905

Buzzing inside & out… soft classical music, laughter… a gorgeous aroma… a lovely atmosphere …Oo I do enjoy coffee…

This morning I spy blue sky & a burst of sunshine… could it be I don’t need a woolly hat? We’ll see 🤣
Doesn’t really matter…I’m a fast walker…

Today & this weekend I’m writing … I’m on roll at last…& will speed through now… I guess you just have to be in the mood…

“It does not matter how slowly you go…as long as you do not stop.”… Confucius


Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
