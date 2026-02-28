Wandering along the side streets…

where ever we are in the world there always something interesting & fascinating to see…
A journey without a destination sort of thing.
Nothing in life is perfect. But…it is precisely in imperfection that we find beauty.
Last night there was 6/7 police in the entrance hall of the apartments & our garden’.
I saw a flashing torch light through the big window & opened the door…I heard the commotion.
Apparently 2 men were hiding in the bushes in front of the where I live… fortunately Camila was with me picking up some supper.
I need to be vigilant & aware…although I’ve Always been precisely this …all my life