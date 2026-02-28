Previous
Wandering along the side streets… by beverley365
Photo 906

Wandering along the side streets…

where ever we are in the world there always something interesting & fascinating to see…
A journey without a destination sort of thing.

Nothing in life is perfect. But…it is precisely in imperfection that we find beauty.

Last night there was 6/7 police in the entrance hall of the apartments & our garden’.

I saw a flashing torch light through the big window & opened the door…I heard the commotion.
Apparently 2 men were hiding in the bushes in front of the where I live… fortunately Camila was with me picking up some supper.

I need to be vigilant & aware…although I’ve Always been precisely this …all my life

28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and street scene. Quite a scary experience you had. For that reason, we need to live in security estates here.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact