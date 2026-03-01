Previous
A beautiful way to end a beautiful day shared🤣 by beverley365
A beautiful way to end a beautiful day shared🤣

Such fun… a little jumping up down, arms in the air… even with wooly hats, scarves and gloves oh boy it was super chilly.

Following on after the police visit, yesterday morning I had a look at the garden… no foot prints in the soil, no broken flowers… or smashed plants. ( I had only previously swept and done a fair bit of weeding…)
I don’t feel stressed about this now, I suspect it’s drugs related.
I’m always vigilant & mindfully a where….

I bet Audrey Hepburn & Fred Astaire didn’t have to worry about anything … when making their old fabulous movies in Paris…
Funny face being a favourite of mine…. 😇

Beverley

And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana
A beautiful shot and scene.
March 1st, 2026  
Babs
Lovely shot of Camilla
March 1st, 2026  
