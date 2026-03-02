Previous
A friendly welcome with kindness & smiles… by beverley365
A friendly welcome with kindness & smiles…

As we entered the darkness I could visualise the life of 1854.

This was when Louis Vuitton established his luggage business Paris at 4 Rue Neuve des Capucines.

I enjoyed wandering through the history it was fascinating. From then to now….

It’ll be fun to make a collage later of a few photos
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Beverley

@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely ace
Great framing through the windows.
March 2nd, 2026  
