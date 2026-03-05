Such a beautiful day….i’m a tourist in Paris…

Whilst I love using my iPhone…thanx to Brett who’s taken time to teach me a few tips & tricks… I’ve put my camera on charge… I haven’t used it for a longtime. A few play days will fun.



Very early start this morning… coffee & lots of hugs with my son who’s just left to go to Milan an interesting job… and a fun place to be.



It’s a sunny chilly morning, breathing in the fresh is lovely…well as fresh as it can be in Paris…

I’m going to ‘Spit Spot” my sons apartment & then I intend to have a lot of me time…



It’s going to be a whiz bang fabulous day for me…