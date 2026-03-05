Sign up
Previous
Photo 911
Such a beautiful day….i’m a tourist in Paris…
Whilst I love using my iPhone…thanx to Brett who’s taken time to teach me a few tips & tricks… I’ve put my camera on charge… I haven’t used it for a longtime. A few play days will fun.
Very early start this morning… coffee & lots of hugs with my son who’s just left to go to Milan an interesting job… and a fun place to be.
It’s a sunny chilly morning, breathing in the fresh is lovely…well as fresh as it can be in Paris…
I’m going to ‘Spit Spot” my sons apartment & then I intend to have a lot of me time…
It’s going to be a whiz bang fabulous day for me…
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th March 2026 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
