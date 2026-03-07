Mirrors are so fun… she was quite entertaining…

Not that she saw me… doing a little blogging.

I liked the flash of colour in the darkness.



This morning by chance I found this super fun information…. Hold your horses…



So…. Today …In 1976,

Tina Charles delivered one of the decade’s most infectious dance hits.

Her single…

“I Love to Love (But My Baby Loves to Dance)” climbed to No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart, becoming a defining track of the disco era and a staple on the dance floors around the world.



Released during the height of disco’s global explosion…. Oh boy I loved it!

the song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy melody… you couldn’t not dance… even writing this I’m dreaming of dancing … & soon will be…

Oooo the fabulous 1970s.



I’ll have the tune in my head whilst tidying up the garden… which is days task… nobody dares about garden. I do…