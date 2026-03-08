Previous
Striding along with a skip in my step… by beverley365
Striding along with a skip in my step…

The peep of blue sky soo beautiful…

I liked the modern incredibly amazing glass building on the left… & the Haussmann building on the right…. Ooo & the beautiful ancient church straight ahead…

A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.
Thomas Jefferson.
Beverley

@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and street scene.
March 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Walking about in Paris is special.
March 8th, 2026  
