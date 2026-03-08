Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 914
Striding along with a skip in my step…
The peep of blue sky soo beautiful…
I liked the modern incredibly amazing glass building on the left… & the Haussmann building on the right…. Ooo & the beautiful ancient church straight ahead…
A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.
Thomas Jefferson.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2388
photos
147
followers
114
following
250% complete
View this month »
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Latest from all albums
912
1434
1435
37
913
38
914
1436
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and street scene.
March 8th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Walking about in Paris is special.
March 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close