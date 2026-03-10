Azzedine Alaia… a beautiful building glowing in the sunshine…

This historic address, acquired by the couturier in 1987, now houses the headquarters of the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, which was recognised as an "Établissement d'Utilité Publique"

(an organisation governed by private law whose creation has been formalised by decree) in 2020.



There is also a showroom, some storerooms, a restaurant and a bookstore, as well as the workshops and studio of the Alaïa brand



I liked the reflections in my earlier photos…

I was just passing by…