Standing tall… by beverley365
Standing tall…

Its raining cats & dogs this morning, the trees are waving in the wind… a day to breathe… keep focused & discover my lap top…. Or should I say ‘learn how to use it 😇

Ooo it’ll be fun… ever positive…
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Good to see the tower standing tall and flying the cloud flag.
March 11th, 2026  
