Previous
Photo 917
Standing tall…
Its raining cats & dogs this morning, the trees are waving in the wind… a day to breathe… keep focused & discover my lap top…. Or should I say ‘learn how to use it 😇
Ooo it’ll be fun… ever positive…
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2396
photos
147
followers
115
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see the tower standing tall and flying the cloud flag.
March 11th, 2026
