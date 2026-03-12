Previous
Discovering the gardens… I spy something beautiful by beverley365
Photo 918

Discovering the gardens… I spy something beautiful

Lovely fragrances… gorgeous lush nature
Lovely to just stand & absorb…

I’ve been faffing on my laptop… the iPad is so simple… miss it already
Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
