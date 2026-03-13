Sign up
Photo 919
Looking at each other it felt like they were giggling
Quite possibly at me…🤣
Michel Bassompierre was awarded the ‘Legion of honour’. Officer of Arts & Letters.
I’m thrilled I discovered this small exhibition because it was beautiful, Also a beautiful area to wander around.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Views
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:15pm
