Previous
Looking at each other it felt like they were giggling by beverley365
Photo 919

Looking at each other it felt like they were giggling

Quite possibly at me…🤣

Michel Bassompierre was awarded the ‘Legion of honour’. Officer of Arts & Letters.

I’m thrilled I discovered this small exhibition because it was beautiful, Also a beautiful area to wander around.

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact