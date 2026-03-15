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Photo 921
Singing & dancing is contagious…
As is singing & dancing….
This week is going to be challenging for sure… however I will fill it with fun…music & laughter.
Maybe a few hugs…
It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting… Paulo Coelho…
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:14pm
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Babs
ace
This one looks very jolly
March 16th, 2026
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