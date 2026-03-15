An incredible sculpture… many are dotted around the gardens…

It wasn’t until a moment ago that I zoomed in to have a real close look at the detail. Children on the right… a turtle & life on the left. I may now do a little research… later today.



When you look… When you really really look…

It’s amazing what you see.



“ the best things in life…are the people we love, the places we’ve been, & the memories we’ve made along the way.” 🍀🙏😃



I’m making beautiful memories on my 365 journal…



I’m so grateful to Ross & each & everyone whom inspire me.

