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Previous
Photo 921
An incredible sculpture… many are dotted around the gardens…
It wasn’t until a moment ago that I zoomed in to have a real close look at the detail. Children on the right… a turtle & life on the left. I may now do a little research… later today.
When you look… When you really really look…
It’s amazing what you see.
“ the best things in life…are the people we love, the places we’ve been, & the memories we’ve made along the way.” 🍀🙏😃
I’m making beautiful memories on my 365 journal…
I’m so grateful to Ross & each & everyone whom inspire me.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:15pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love this classical style. The details are always fascinating
March 15th, 2026
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