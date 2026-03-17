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Magnificent… to see. by beverley365
Photo 923

Magnificent… to see.

I will soon come to an end of these amazing sculptures… I’m just so thrilled to have visited this expo…. & also this friendliest hotel. a lovely time wandering & capturing the moment.

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17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Paris really has some fantastic art exhibitions to go and see. What a lovely and interesting sculpture.
March 17th, 2026  
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