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Previous
Photo 923
Magnificent… to see.
I will soon come to an end of these amazing sculptures… I’m just so thrilled to have visited this expo…. & also this friendliest hotel. a lovely time wandering & capturing the moment.
Back to the reality of life & the news
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:11pm
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Paris really has some fantastic art exhibitions to go and see. What a lovely and interesting sculpture.
March 17th, 2026
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