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Previous
Photo 924
A very special gentleman…
Michell Bassompierre…
One of the most important artists in contemporary animal sculpture.
There’s a feeling of tenderness respect & passion in his work.
Oh boy I really loved this exhibition.
“Make it simple, make it significant”.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
Taken
18th March 2026 7:12am
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Babs
ace
Love the concentration on his face
March 18th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Wonderful light. Great shot.
March 18th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Great discovery
March 18th, 2026
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