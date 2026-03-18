Previous
A very special gentleman… by beverley365
Photo 924

A very special gentleman…

Michell Bassompierre…

One of the most important artists in contemporary animal sculpture.

There’s a feeling of tenderness respect & passion in his work.

Oh boy I really loved this exhibition.

“Make it simple, make it significant”.

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 3
  • 1
  • Sharing what inspires me
  • 18th March 2026 7:12am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Babs ace
Love the concentration on his face
March 18th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful light. Great shot.
March 18th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Great discovery
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact